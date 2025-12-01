An Ahsoka villain won't return for season 2 of the Star Wars show because Disney "could not pay [her] what [she] needed to be paid"

An Ahsoka star has confirmed she won't be returning for season 2 for logistical reasons involving her pay.

Claudia Black, who plays the Nightsister Great Mother Klothow in the Star Wars show, revealed that, thanks to production taking place in London, her return wasn't possible.

"Well, I'm going to be transparent. They picked up season 2, picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London," Black candidly told Bleeding Cool. "It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for season 2."

It's unclear whether the character will remain in season 2 with a new actor, or if that means we've seen the last of Great Mother Klothow, too.

Despite the issue, though, Black had only positive things to say about her experience in the galaxy far, far away. "It was very sad for me. I sent an email to Dave Filoni thanking him, and I said, 'What a ride!'" she shared. "Everyone like me who grew up in the '70s and '80s has always been into the Star Wars universe, and it's a very playful environment to work in. I'm grateful that I got to be in that universe, lovely people, lovely directors, interesting to work on The Volume. Their particular set, which is full of technology that George Lucas had dreamed about and talked about, and people thought he was crazy to suddenly be in that technology, see it working in real time, and talk to the company that had realized that technology."

After talking more about her experience, Black added, "They call it 'show business' for a reason. It's like 90 percent business and 10 percent show. They could not, sadly, support a single mom, and I'm very sad about that, but I also understand market forces being what they are, and the very delicate time in the business to even be able to afford to make anything at all. We all had to do our sums and move on."

So far, not much is known about Ahsoka season 2. Thanks to Star Wars Celebration 2025, we do know that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, Admiral Ackbar will face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will take over as Baylan Skoll from the late Ray Stevenson. Plus, a first look was shown behind closed doors that teased battles across two galaxies and giant, evil droids.

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date, but we expect it to arrive next year. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.