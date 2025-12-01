An Ahsoka villain won't return for season 2 of the Star Wars show because Disney "could not pay [her] what [she] needed to be paid"

An Ahsoka star won't be back for more

Nightsisters of Dathomir in Ahsoka
An Ahsoka star has confirmed she won't be returning for season 2 for logistical reasons involving her pay.

Claudia Black, who plays the Nightsister Great Mother Klothow in the Star Wars show, revealed that, thanks to production taking place in London, her return wasn't possible.

