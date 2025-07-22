Ahsoka's Ezra Bridger actor shares video showing off his lightsaber skills, and now I'm even more hyped for season 2 of the Star Wars show

Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi is more than ready for another action-packed season of the Star Wars show. The actor, who is set to reprise his role as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka season 2, has shared a video on social media showing off his excellent lightsaber skills, and now we can't wait to see him using them alongside Rosario Dawson and the rest of the cast.

"This little light(saber) of mine, I’m gonna let it shine," Esfandi wrote in the Instagram post. "Y’all got me hyped up thank you for the love, may the force be with you," he added in a second message, following the enthusiastic reaction to the video.

Filming on season 2 of the show is currently underway. Esfandi was actually the one to confirm the start of the production last March through a reposted story on his personal Instagram account.

The latest update we have came from his co-star Ivanna Sakhno, who told GamesRadar+ exclusively in June that Ahsoka season 2 was "in the middle of filming", meaning there are a few months of shooting left. She also promised a "bigger" and "even more in-depth" journey for the upcoming season.

If you are as excited as us to see the new episodes, take a look at Esfandi's post below, and start feeling the force:

A post shared by Eman Esfandi (@emanesfandi)

Ahsoka season 2 was originally announced in January 2024, but filming didn't start until last March 2025.

If you remember, Ahsoka season 1 ended on a cliffhanger when Sabine (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ahsoka were left stranded after helping Ezra escape Peridea. Meanwhile, Grand Admiral Thrawn (played by Lars Mikkelsen) is heading out to wreak havoc in the galaxy.

Although plot details are still under wraps, we do know some exciting details about the new season. Christensen confirmed he'd be returning as Anakin Skywalker, after briefly featuring in season 1. The actor has recently canceled a Comic Con appearance over night shoots, so we're hoping that means he has a bigger role than expected in the show.

It has also been confirmed that Admiral Ackbar will appear and face off with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka season 2 does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.