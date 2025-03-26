A Star Wars actor just quietly confirmed that filming has begun on Ahsoka season 2

News
By published

Eman Esfandi has revealed that Ahsoka season 2 is now underway

Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Eman Esfandi just quietly revealed that Ahsoka season 2 has officially entered into production.

The Ezra Bridger actor reposted a (now expired) story on his personal Instagram account where he can be seen opening a celebratory bottle of champagne. The caption reads, "Congrats on launching your podcast and kicking off Ahsoka season 2!"

Ahsoka season 2 was announced back in January 2024, with none other than Dave Filoni at the helm. There was no further news until October 2024, when The Hollywood Reporter quietly revealed that filming was set to begin in 2025 - which means we can more or less expect a 2026 release date.

You might remember that Ahsoka season 1 ended on a cliffhanger of sorts with Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) left stranded after helping Ezra escape Peridea, with Baylan Skoll starting off on a new mission, and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) heading out to wreak havoc in the galaxy. The fate of Sabine's beloved Loth-cat Murley was also left unknown (though Filoni later confirmed that the sweet little guy was just fine). It's worth noting that Rory McCann is set to take over as Baylan Skoll for season 2 after Ray Stevenson's passing.

Ahsoka season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

