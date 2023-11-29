Ahsoka's Dave Filoni confirms fate of Sabine Wren's Loth-cat

Murley's just fine, says Ashoka producer Dave Filoni.

"I don’t do the social media or any of that stuff, but it filtered through to me that people were worried that the cat got left alone,” Filoni told Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "I’m like, I’m a pet owner! Of course, I know what happens to the cat! But it was amazing that of all the things in the galaxy to be concerned about, the fans are concerned about the cat. It’s totally fair."

We first meet Murley, Sabine Wren's adorable Loth-cat, in Ashoka season 1 episode 1, "Master and Apprentice." The fury beasts are native to Lothal, where they hunt and eat Loth-rats in the grassy plains of the Outer Rim planet. The series ends with Ashoka and Sabine heading off to another galaxy – leaving Murley behind and his fate to be determined. Did they hire a sitter?

"With the cat, obviously, there’s a couple things at play," he explained. "First, I think Sabine would leave the door cracked open. Second of all, I think Murley’s smart enough to be able to move through the ventilation ducts and up and down that tower. I don’t think he needs to operate the elevator. I wouldn’t question if he could, but I think he can move up and down the ductwork to get out there to the ground level. Maybe there are other Loth-cats around. He’s not the only one."

Plus, Loth-cats have razor-sharp teeth and are able to fend for themselves against predators.

"I don’t think Murley is what I would call a domestic cat,” Filoni added. "I think it’s a wild cat that lives with Sabine, and she likes that fact and feeds it. Murley knows it’s a good situation, so it hangs out. Murley’s an opportunist and probably a bit of a pain in the butt. But yeah, there could be a whole documentary on what happens to the Loth-cat."

