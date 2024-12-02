After making pop culture history, Jude Law compares working in Star Wars with Marvel and Harry Potter: "They've all got their own particular way of making the magic happen"

By our estimation, Jude Law is making pop culture history with his arrival in a galaxy far, far away. Alongside his lead role as Jod in Star Wars show Skeleton Crew Law, of course, portrayed a younger Dumbledore during the Fantastic Beasts films, and also played Yon-Rogg in 2019's Captain Marvel.

Until this point, only David Tennant – Jessica Jones' Killgrave, Harry Potter's Barty Crouch, Ahsoka's Huyang – had appeared in all three iconic franchises, but Law is the first to appear on-screen in each of Marvel, Harry Potter, and Star Wars.

On how they compare, Law told GamesRadar+: "They do it all differently. They've all got their own particular way of making the magic happen."

What stood out on Star Wars for Law, though, was its trademark puppetry – a tradition that continues into the Goonies-style adventure of Skeleton Crew.

"I think what I loved was the discipline of working with puppets and these incredible animatronic experts who would manipulate and make the faces and masks move," Law says. "The on-camera work [with puppets] was a real challenge and something new for me. I found it very, very enjoyable."

Joining Jude Law in Skeleton Crew are four child actors – Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith – who end up lost in a "strange and dangerous galaxy."

As per the synopsis, Skeleton Crew follows "the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home – and meeting unlikely allies and enemies – will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Skeleton Crew hits Disney Plus in the US on December 2 and in the UK on December 3. For more, check out the Skeleton Crew release schedule and guide to upcoming Star Wars shows and movies.