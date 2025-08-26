1 year after it was canceled, Star Wars fans are reassessing The Acolyte, and everyone can agree that Manny Jacinto's Qimir was the highlight: "One of the coolest Sith in the franchise"

One year after The Acolyte was canceled, Star Wars fans are reappraising the underappreciated show – and they can all agree on the highlight of the series.

They're pretty unanimous in their praise for the character known as Qimir, the Sith played by Manny Jacinto. Initially introduced as a mysterious smuggler and apothecary, it was later revealed that he was the Sith Master of Mae (Amandla Stenberg), as well as a former Jedi Padawan and a now-apprentice of Darth Plagueis. The show ended on a cliffhanger, so we never found out Qimir's real name or much more about his true identity.

"The show was focused on the wrong characters. It should have been shown from Qimir’s POV," said one fan on Reddit. The Acoylte instead followed Mae and Osha, twins who were separated as children and went down very different paths.

"I've stated this myself. The show could've been a classic if Qimir were the lead," someone else agreed.

"One of the coolest Sith in the franchise," echoed another fan. "As I've seen other people say, it's so cool to see a Sith who's genuinely charismatic and manipulative rather than just being the plain embodiment of evil."

"Qimir, Sol, and Jecki were the only reason I finished watching the series," said another, referring to Lee Jung-jae's Jedi Master and his Padawan, played by Dafne Keen. "The show was pretty crap, but the lightsaber fights were epic."

The Acolyte was reportedly canceled due to low viewership, but it was the second most-watched Disney Plus show of 2024. Despite a low audience score of 19% on Rotten Tomatoes due to review-bombing, the show was fairly well-received by critics with a score of 79%.

