The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson says "it would be the most wonderful thing in the world" to return to Star Wars: "That cog will be turning the rest of my life"

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson might not be returning to Star Wars anytime soon, but he's keeping the door to the galaxy far, far away firmly open.

Before Episode 8 was released, it was revealed that Johnson would be returning to direct a trilogy of Star Wars films. However, The Last Jedi hit theaters nine years ago, and there's been no sign of the trilogy since.

"That cog will be turning the rest of my life. I love Star Wars," Johnson recently told Empire magazine. "And if some day it makes sense to come back to it, for both of us, it would be the most wonderful thing in the world."

Earlier this year, Johnson seemed to suggest the trilogy was pretty much dead in the water. "Nothing really happened with it," Johnson candidly shared. "We had a great time working together, and they said, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ I said, ‘Great!’ I would kick ideas around with [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy]. The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries."

Next up for Johnson is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third and final movie in the series. Josh O'Connor stars opposite the returning Daniel Craig, along with a cast of other huge names like Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close, and Andrew Scott.

Wake Up Dead Man arrives on Netflix this December 12, with a limited theatrical release from November 26.

