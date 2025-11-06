The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson says he came out of making the film "loving Star Wars fandom more than I did even going into it"

The Last Jedi might be one of the more divisive of the Star Wars movies, but director Rian Johnson has said he's only had a great experience with the fandom.

The movie, which is Episode 8 of the Star Wars saga, was released back in 2017. It's both deeply beloved and criticized by separate parts of the fandom.

At Newport Beach Film Festival, Johnson was asked if the response to the film, either positive or negative, is what stopped him returning to the galaxy far, far away (H/T Gizmodo).

"No, not at all," Johnson replied. "In fact, it's the reason that I wanted to. My overall experience with putting the movie out, and what you're talking about with fan feedback – I mean, first of all, I'm a lifelong Star Wars fan. And so I know the deal. I know that Star Wars fans are passionate about this stuff. We love the stuff we love, we hate the stuff we hate, and we fight about it. And that's been happening since the original trilogy. I was in college when the prequels came out. Are you kidding me? The prequel wars? We had a few. I mean, everybody did.

Writer/Director @rianjohnson Discusses #StarWars: #TheLastJedi At The Newport Beach Film Festival 🎬 pic.twitter.com/MvJX46xpFlNovember 5, 2025

"And so, the notion that Star Wars has been this kind of Shangri-La, united fandom, and that [nothing] could then split that apart [is false]," he continued. "The reality is Star Wars has always been something that has meant different things to different people. And I think that's part of the fun and the passion of it as fans, is arguing about it respectfully."

He added: "I've talked to so many people over the years, since we made that movie, who have such deep connections to Star Wars and who have deep connections to that movie. And so it's been the most positive experience I've ever had with anything I've made, in terms of interacting with people who've seen it. I came out at the other end of it loving Star Wars fandom more than I did even going into it."

Before The Last Jedi was even released, Johnson was slated to direct another trilogy. However, It looks like that's not going to happen, at least not any time soon, though the director has indicated he'll always be willing to go back. "I mean, I kind of went down the murder mystery rabbit hole – I'm focused on making other stuff," he said earlier this year, referring to his Knives Out movies and Poker Face TV show. "But that wouldn't rule out it happening down the line. If I get back in the Star Wars universe someday, I'd be the happiest person."

Knives Out 3 is arriving on Netflix this December 12. Next up for Star Wars, meanwhile, is the franchise's return to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu next May.

