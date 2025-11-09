Star Wars: Starfighter is now filming, and House of the Dragon star Matt Smith joins production very soon
Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie has been in production since August
Matt Smith is about to take a leap into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Starfighter. Coming out in 2027, the upcoming Star Wars movie is already in production, but the former Doctor Who lead is only joining in December.
He revealed as much while speaking at A Rabbit's Foot. "We're going through the process of trying to find a costume, and sometimes you don't know if you love a costume until you’ve worn it for a couple of days," he says, discussing how he works with costume designers to find the right look for a character.
"I'm about to do Star Wars in December, and we're sort of trying to develop the look for that," he finishes. The interviewer pushes for even a sliver of more information, but Smith becomes tight-lipped afterward, the routine for someone involved in anything from a long, long time ago.
This production is the latest in a long list of franchises Smith has managed to be involved in. After a tenure as the iconic Doctor in Doctor Who, he went on to have roles in the Terminator franchise and Game of Thrones, starring in the currently ongoing House of the Dragon. He’s had a brush with Marvel in the ill-fated Morbius, but let’s not talk about that.
Star Wars: Starfighter is another departure for the property, starring Ryan Gosling and taking place five years post-The Rise of Skywalker. All plot details have been kept under wraps, though from the title we surmise it may involve a pilot or two.
Shawn Levy, of Deadpool and Wolverine fame, is directing. Star Wars: Starfighter is due to blast into theatres May 28, 2027.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow.
