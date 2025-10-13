Jar Jar Binks and Kelleran Beq actor Ahmed Best is co-writing a Star Wars comic that will feature a "team-up for the ages" between his two characters

Jar Jar Binks and Kelleran Beq actor Ahmed Best is co-writing a Star Wars comic that will see his two characters teaming up.

The comic, announced at NYCC, is a one-shot also penned by Marc Guggenheim, per StarWars.com. Check out the covers below.

Plot details are scarce at the moment, but the Star Wars site promises "a team-up for the ages."

Kelleran Beq made his debut in the galaxy far, far away in the game show Jedi Temple Challenge, but he's probably best known now for being the Jedi who saved Grogu from Order 66, as seen in The Mandalorian season 3. Jar Jar, of course, is the loveable Gungan who first appeared in The Phantom Menace.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, the duo's first big screen adventure. Whether Kelleran Beq makes another appearance remains to be seen – in fact, we don't know what happened to the Jedi after the prequels era on the Star Wars timeline.

Beyond The Mandalorian & Grogu, we can also expect Ahsoka season 2 soon, though there's no release date for that just yet. But, the show did recently wrap filming, with Sabine Wren actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo sharing a behind the scenes tease that could be a major Star Wars Easter egg.

Jar Jar Binks #1 is due for release in February 2026.