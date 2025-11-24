Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy says his "freedom" on his Star Wars movie Starfighter is "equal to any other movie [he's] made"

Shawn Levy has had a lot of freedom on Star Wars: Starfighter

Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray in Star Wars: Starfighter
(Image credit: Shawn Levy)

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy is joining the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Starfighter, and it sounds like he's had a lot of freedom making his entrance to the franchise.

"There is no mandate or interference other than the constant encouragement to make this new," Levy told The Business podcast. "And that's the truth... Starfighter is all new characters, based on new ideas that Jonathan [Tropper] and I cooked up alone and together."

Levy has said before that his Star Wars movie will be something all new for the franchise. "It is different in that it is an all-new non-sequel, non-prequel adventure," Levy explained recently. "It's new characters, it's a new timeline. It inherits legacy themes, but it's really trying to give Star Wars [fans] – and just movie audiences – something fresh, something new. And with a spirit of play and big-hearted adventure with moments of real levity that, frankly, A New Hope had in a revolutionary way."

