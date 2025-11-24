Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy says his "freedom" on his Star Wars movie Starfighter is "equal to any other movie [he's] made"

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy is joining the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Starfighter, and it sounds like he's had a lot of freedom making his entrance to the franchise.

"There is no mandate or interference other than the constant encouragement to make this new," Levy told The Business podcast. "And that's the truth... Starfighter is all new characters, based on new ideas that Jonathan [Tropper] and I cooked up alone and together."

He explained Starfighter is set at a new point on the Star Wars timeline, adding his only note from the "Lucasfilm protectorate" has been "make it new."

In fact, it sounds like it's almost been like making an original film. "So far, I've had more freedom on this movie: it's equal to any other movie I’ve made, including the original movies like Free Guy and The Adam Project, where it was based on no legacy," Levy revealed, referring to his 2021 Disney movie and 2022 Netflix movie, both starring Ryan Reynolds. "So, so far, it's very, very liberating."

But, the pressure is still on. "It's still terrifying," he added. "Let me make that clear. You still want to get it right. And having gone to Star Wars Celebration with [Ryan] Gosling, the appetite of the fan base and the expectations of the fan base is intense. And it's palpable. But most of all, what I learned in Tokyo is the thirst for something new at this moment in time. So I feel lucky that that's what I'm making right now."

Levy has said before that his Star Wars movie will be something all new for the franchise. "It is different in that it is an all-new non-sequel, non-prequel adventure," Levy explained recently. "It's new characters, it's a new timeline. It inherits legacy themes, but it's really trying to give Star Wars [fans] – and just movie audiences – something fresh, something new. And with a spirit of play and big-hearted adventure with moments of real levity that, frankly, A New Hope had in a revolutionary way."

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is the saga's long-awaited return to the big screen. That movie hits theaters on May 22, 2026. Ahsoka season 2 is also expected in 2026, while Starfighter is landing in 2027.

In the meantime, keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.