A new Star Wars comic reveals that Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker met again after The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader reveals a new encounter between Ben Solo and Luke Skywalker

A new Star Wars comic reveals that the final meeting between Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi wasn't actually the last time the two crossed paths.

Marvel Comics' Star Wars: Legacy of Vader is set between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker and details Ben Solo's history with the Knights of Ren. The latest issue, released this week, reveals that Kylo Ren met his uncle Luke again – as a Force Ghost.

Of course, the last time the pair meet on-screen is on Crait, but Luke is not actually physically present – he's projecting his image to help the Resistance fight off the First Order, while his body remains on Ahch-To. After the Resistance manages to escape, Luke dies, exhausted but peaceful.

