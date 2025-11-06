A new Star Wars comic reveals that Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker met again after The Last Jedi

A new Star Wars comic reveals that the final meeting between Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi wasn't actually the last time the two crossed paths.

Marvel Comics' Star Wars: Legacy of Vader is set between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker and details Ben Solo's history with the Knights of Ren. The latest issue, released this week, reveals that Kylo Ren met his uncle Luke again – as a Force Ghost.

Of course, the last time the pair meet on-screen is on Crait, but Luke is not actually physically present – he's projecting his image to help the Resistance fight off the First Order, while his body remains on Ahch-To. After the Resistance manages to escape, Luke dies, exhausted but peaceful.

In the comics, meanwhile, Ben goes to the Sith Meditation Chamber at Fortress Vader, where he experiences a disturbing vision involving a haunted swamp and disembodied, taunting heads, before realizing he's inadvertently traveled to the afterlife.

That's when Luke's Force Ghost appears, and Ben demands to know who killed him. Luke tells him that he sacrificed himself, before Ben questions why he chose to teach Rey the ways of the Force. "She wanted to learn," he replies. Angry, Ben threatens to find a way to destroy him, but Luke gently reminds him that he can't do that and says he should be more concerned with figuring out how he managed to reach the afterlife in the first place.

