5 years later, Star Wars fans have noticed an emotional Leia detail in The Rise of Skywalker

Five years after the movie released, Star Wars fans have spotted an emotional Leia detail in The Rise of Skywalker – and it's all to do with her parents.

In the movie, Leia is seen training Rey. In the scene, Leia wears a deep maroon and black ensemble that bears an uncanny resemblance to clothes worn by Padmé and Anakin in The Clone Wars show. Check out a comparison below.

Dressing like Mom & Dad. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nVsQQifwkZDecember 5, 2024

"I love details like this, intentional or not," says one fan . "I love the thought of a character paying homage to their parents or even just coincidently having similar style."

"I don't know if it's intentional but I'd like to think it is. At least with Padmé. In the Poe Dameron comics, Leia held onto Padmé's dresses," says someone else .

Whether the echo was intentional or not, it's certainly a heartwarming reference back to Leia's biological parents.

Anakin was most recently seen in the Ahsoka Disney Plus show as a Force ghost, and, though Padmé was referenced in Obi-Wan Kenobi, she hasn't been seen in live-action since Revenge of the Sith.

