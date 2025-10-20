10 years after the first trailer for The Force Awakens, everyone still agrees that the Star Wars teaser is the best ever

10 years after The Force Awakens trailer dropped and took the world by storm, everyone is reflecting on the massive cultural moment it created.

The first full trailer dropped on October 19, following on from a teaser that premiered in November 2014.

The full trailer is still a goosebump-raising affair a decade later, with the Millennium Falcon taking flight, Harrison Ford's Han Solo returning to tell us "it's true, all of it," and a dramatic version of the Force theme kicking in halfway through.

"Single greatest trailer of all time I've said it 1000 times but fr, nothing will ever capture the magic of cinema in a trailer like this ever again," reflected one person on Twitter. "Hit all the nostalgia, doesn't reveal any of the plot, UNBELIEVABLE score, beautiful shots, it truly felt magical."

"I'm gonna sob this is one of those moments I'll always remember – where I was, what I was wearing, all the emotions I felt," says someone else.

"I don't think it’s hyperbolic to suggest that this is the greatest trailer ever created," says another person.

"I remember it like it was yesterday. Pure movie magic," is another person's memory of the trailer drop, while someone else says: "The level of hype for this… take me back, man."

The Mandalorian & Grogu will mark the franchise's return to the big screen for the first time since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, which closed off the sequel trilogy. Jeremy Allen White, who plays Rotta the Hutt in the new film, recently revealed that the movie will feature a team-up between his character and the Mandalorian himself.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will release on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.