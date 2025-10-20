Stranger Things showrunners confirm Eddie Munson is well and truly dead: "He's fully under that ground"

Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson was one of the breakout characters of Stranger Things season 4, making a huge impression on fans before his death. And though many viewers would love a comeback in the impending Stranger Things season 5 - and Quinn himself has played coy about what's next - the show's co-creator Matt Duffer has confirmed that Eddie is as dead as a doornail.

"I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he's dead," Matt Duffer tells Empire. "Joe is so busy, anyway, that everyone should know he's not coming back. He's shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He's fully under that ground."

Eddie Munson was a cool older brother character for the kids of the Stranger Things cast, shredding guitar, playing Dungeons & Dragons, and fighting tooth and nail against the forces of the Upside Down, sacrificing his life to save his friends by distracting the evil beings with the power of his metal.

Quinn recently rose to massive stardom as the MCU's Johnny Storm/Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, perfectly embodying Johnny's devil-may-care attitude while also giving him an important dose of emotional depth.

Stranger Things season 5 marks the end of the venerable Netflix streaming series, which quickly rose to popularity to become a sci-fi franchise all its own. The show debuted all the way back in 2015, with a new season dropping just about every two years.

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1, arrives this November 26, with volumes 2 and 3 following soon after on December 25 and December 31.