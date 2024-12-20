Stranger Things season 5 wraps as the cast say goodbye to the Netflix show with the cutest behind-the-scenes snaps

Well, that's it. The fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi show Stranger Things has officially wrapped, and the streamer has marked the occasion by sharing the most wholesome cast pictures ever.

Netflix announced the news of filming coming to a close via Twitter , writing, "That's a wrap on Stranger Things. See you in 2025," alongside a collage of behind-the-scenes snaps. In the picture, which you can check out below, we can see the Hawkins AV Club chilling on a couch with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), and Robin Buckle (Maya Hawke) sharing the sweetest embrace, and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) is spotted wearing the most ‘80s outfit ever.

THAT'S A WRAP ON STRANGER THINGS. See you in 2025. pic.twitter.com/DWkIwMMOJ3December 20, 2024

Don’t worry, the crew are in on the fun too as there are some snaps of series creators The Duffer Brothers doing what they do best, plus Shawn Levy is there too, smiling with Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin Henderson. We are sure more behind-the-scenes images and videos are on the way too as the streamer prepares to say goodbye to one of their best and most popular shows.

Although we are waiting on an official synopsis and trailer for Stranger Things season 5 , we do know that it consists of eight episodes and will likely pick up from where the last season left off. Season 4 ended with our favorite characters spread between Nevada, Indiana, and Russia, as they all fight off Vecna in their own way, resulting in Max slipping into a coma. But, as confirmed by Will towards the end of episode 9, Vecna is far from defeated.

In terms of cast members set to return, we can expect to see Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Jamie Campbell Bower.



Stranger Things season 5 hits Netflix sometime in 2025.