Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy says that although season 5 volume 1's reveal gave him "goosebumps," nothing prepared him for the finale: "What they've achieved floored me"

More shocking reveals are still to come in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2

Will Byers and Vecna in Stranger Things season 5
(Image credit: Netflix)

That big reveal in Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 had all of our jaws on the floor, including Shawn Levy's. But it sounds like that moment may be topped pretty soon, as the series producer teases "shocking" events in volume 2 and the series finale.

"I remember the goosebumps I got when the Duffers pitched it to me. I remember the goosebumps I got all over again when I read the earliest draft of the script, and I sure as hell still get those goosebumps when I watch it, " says Levy in the latest issue of SFX magazine.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

