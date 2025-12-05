Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy says that although season 5 volume 1's reveal gave him "goosebumps," nothing prepared him for the finale: "What they've achieved floored me"

That big reveal in Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 had all of our jaws on the floor, including Shawn Levy's. But it sounds like that moment may be topped pretty soon, as the series producer teases "shocking" events in volume 2 and the series finale.

"I remember the goosebumps I got when the Duffers pitched it to me. I remember the goosebumps I got all over again when I read the earliest draft of the script, and I sure as hell still get those goosebumps when I watch it, " says Levy in the latest issue of SFX magazine.

Of course, the executive producer is talking about when Will Byers drew power from Vecna to defeat the Demogorgons and save his friends in episode 4 (for more on that, read our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 ending explained). "The logic of this iconic, epic reveal of Will's powers just felt so right," continued Levy. "I'll never forget the first time the brothers pitched me the reveal that Will's connection to the Mind Flayer, to the Upside Down, finally results, not in his being possessed and compromised, but by being empowered, and it's confirmed by that defining nosebleed."

However, despite the reveal of Will's powers completely flipping the script and, as Levy put it, "does feel like a holy shit moment, a mic drop of a moment," the Deadpool and Wolverine director promised that "the next four episodes take you even further into revelations and storytelling that is jaw-droppingly epic and satisfying."

It is not clear what that reveal actually is or when it will come. But one thing's for sure, on New Year's Eve when the finale airs, we'd better have our tissues ready, as Levy was certainly was tears and "deeply moved" by the final episode. "What they've achieved floored me and moved me profoundly," said Levy. "In fact, I hope the Duffers never reenact the weepy phone call I made to them on FaceTime while I was in London making Star Wars. I watched the finale one night and called them at midnight London time, just fucking sobbing and so astonished by how satisfying it is."

Netflix is keeping pretty tight-lipped on details revealing the rest of season 5. But between Will's newfound powers, the mystery of the cave, and Eleven's long-lost sister Eight now back in the mix, there sure are a lot of plotlines to tie up.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix, with volume 2 set to arrive on Christmas Day. See our Stranger Things season release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 review, and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.