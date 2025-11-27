Vecna better watch his back: Stranger Things creators say that one character's "incredible" power reveal "changes the game" for the rest of season 5

News
By published

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1's finale has a huge twist

Stranger Things season 5 release schedule
(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 has landed on Netflix, and the mid-season finale not only delivers one of the most action-packed scenes in the whole series, but it also reveals that one character has been harbouring a big secret.

Warning: major spoilers follow for Stranger Things season 5 volume 1, so turn back now if you haven't seen it, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 review.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things season 5 volume 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will unlocked his powers by channeling his emotions via his best friend, Mike Wheeler. Matt Duffer added, "There is a lot that Will has been dealing with… so many emotions and inner conflicts that remain unresolved… And once he’s able to do that, he’s able to harness these incredible powers.” There's no doubt that Will's powers have come from Vecna, as star Noah Schnapp added that his power-wielding hand motion was "originally supposed to mimic Eleven's, but was changed to an "outstretched hand [facing] up" as though Will is "pulling the powers from Vecna."

So what does this mean for the rest of the season? According to Matt Duffer, volume 1's final scene brings the story "full circle," from seeing Will as a helpless kidnapped child to now using Vecna's powers against him. "If anyone [was] going to be the key to ending Vecna, it needed to be Will." Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) said that Will's powers "changes the game," adding, “I think that puts us on more of [an even] playing field. I’m sure that’s objectively terrifying to Vecna."

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix, with volume 2 set to arrive on Christmas Day. See our Stranger Things season release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.