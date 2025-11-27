Vecna better watch his back: Stranger Things creators say that one character's "incredible" power reveal "changes the game" for the rest of season 5

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 has landed on Netflix, and the mid-season finale not only delivers one of the most action-packed scenes in the whole series, but it also reveals that one character has been harbouring a big secret.

Warning: major spoilers follow for Stranger Things season 5 volume 1, so turn back now if you haven't seen it, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 review.

Stranger Things season 5 episode 4 came to a fiery end when a rip from the Upside Down into the real world at the military base in Hawkins led a flood of Demogorgons to wreak havoc on soldiers and almost kill a few main characters in the process. For more on that, read our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 ending explained. But before the Demogorgons could kill Lucas, Joyce, and Mike, Will was able to harness his powers via his connection to Vecna, control the Demogorgons, and destroy them by breaking their bones with his mind (much like Vecna did to Max in season 4).

As we know, Will has been connected to Vecna ever since he was kidnapped by the monster way back in season 1. So, having Will unlock Vecna's powers was the natural next step for Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer. "One of the earliest ideas in [Season 5] is, 'What if Will were able to harness this connection and use it against our villains?'," said Ross to Tudum.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will unlocked his powers by channeling his emotions via his best friend, Mike Wheeler. Matt Duffer added, "There is a lot that Will has been dealing with… so many emotions and inner conflicts that remain unresolved… And once he’s able to do that, he’s able to harness these incredible powers.” There's no doubt that Will's powers have come from Vecna, as star Noah Schnapp added that his power-wielding hand motion was "originally supposed to mimic Eleven's, but was changed to an "outstretched hand [facing] up" as though Will is "pulling the powers from Vecna."

So what does this mean for the rest of the season? According to Matt Duffer, volume 1's final scene brings the story "full circle," from seeing Will as a helpless kidnapped child to now using Vecna's powers against him. "If anyone [was] going to be the key to ending Vecna, it needed to be Will." Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) said that Will's powers "changes the game," adding, “I think that puts us on more of [an even] playing field. I’m sure that’s objectively terrifying to Vecna."

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix, with volume 2 set to arrive on Christmas Day. See our Stranger Things season release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.