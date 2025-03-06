New Alien: Earth teaser introduces us to new cast members and the cutest little cat – and if a Xenomorph eats it, I will be furious

Get ready Alien fans, upcoming show Alien: Earth has released another creepy teaser, and it's all filmed from the point of view of a cat.

The teaser, which was released in five separate parts but has since been put together and posted on Twitter by Culture Crave, opens labelled as 'Video Data Recovery File 5560-01' with a USCSS Maginot crew member (Amir Boutrous) fitting a camera onto a cute fluffy cat. Now attached to the cat, who is running around the spacecraft, the kitty jumps up to a computer which reads, "Priority one: acquisition and safe return of all organisms for analysis. All other conditions secondary."

Our feline friend then stumbles upon a friendlier face played by Severance star Karen Aldridge, who looks to be testing organisms and "flora and fauna" in the lab. After walking through some seriously chilling corridors, the cat finds a crew member asleep in a Hypersleep Chamber before warning signs go off and the ship goes into emergency mode. Watch the full video below.

New teaser for #AlienEarth 🐈Releasing this Summer on Hulu (via @FXNetworks) pic.twitter.com/Yl6VQ7mwEUMarch 6, 2025

Set two years before the events of Ridley Scott’s 1979 original Alien, Aline Earth takes place when the five technology corporations, including Weyland-Yutani, rule the nations, looking to space to find a better way of living on earth.

From what we can see in the trailer, it looks like this teaser takes place just before the space vessel crash-lands on Earth and is discovered by a group of tactical soldiers. The official synopsis reads: "As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

Alongside the new faces introduced in the video, the cast also includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, and more.

Alien: Earth lands on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK sometime this summer. Before you tune in, check out our guide on how to watch the Alien movies in order, or keep up with upcoming shows heading your way.