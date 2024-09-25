Neil Druckmann teases The Last of Us season 2 scene that "fans of the game will eat up" because it adds new backstory to an "important character"

Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann says video game fans are going to be pretty happy with The Last of Us season 2.

"And there’s stuff in this season that I’m really excited about – stuff that we hinted at – one scene in particular comes to mind that I think fans of the game will eat up, because it really kind of tells you a lot of backstory of this important character that there wasn’t really a way for us to even do that in the game," Druckmann told Variety.

Season 2 is set to follow the harrowing storyline of The Last of Us Part 2 video game, which fast forwards to an 18-year-old Ellie and her life as an adult following the events of Part 1.

Kaitlyn Dever is set to play Abby, the anti-hero of season 2. In the game, the player controls both Ellie and Abby, with each storyline being of equal importance (and emotional intensity for that matter). Jeffrey Wright is set to reprise his villain role from the game as Isaac.

The rest of the new cast includes Isabela Merced (Dora the Explorer) as Dina and Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will also be back to reprise their respective roles, of course, with HBO already releasing a first look earlier this year.

