2 years after it was first revealed, the Ghostbusters TV show is finally moving forward

2 years after it was first reported, a Ghostbusters TV show is officially moving forward at Netflix.

Variety broke the update that the streamer has greenlit the show, adding that, while plot details are being kept secret, sources indicate that the show will be a tonal match for the latest Ghostbusters movies.

Sony Pictures Animation is behind the show. Jason Reitman, who helmed Ghostbusters: Afterlife (and is the son of original director Ivan Reitman) is onboard as an executive producer, along with Gil Kenan, who co-wrote Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire with Reitman (and directed Frozen Empire, too).

Frozen Empire wasn't quite a smash hit at the box office, grossing $201.9 million worldwide, but it did leave the story open for more Ghostbustin' shenanigans. Whether the series will pick up after the movie or be something different is unclear at the moment, though we do know that it'll be 3D animation.

"I just watched an entire art presentation for the show. I’ve seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team," Kenan shared of the show earlier in the year. "All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It's in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it's a great time to be a Ghostbuster."

