Russell T Davies says he's hopeful that Doctor Who will be renewed for season 3, but adds that there is no update yet

Doctor Who season 2 may not be kicking off until next year, but fans are already looking ahead into the future praying that the beloved sci-fi show will be renewed beyond that. Hey, this series is all about time, I guess...

But will a third season happen? Showrunner Russell T Davies is remaining hopeful despite there being no updates, as he tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Agatha All Along on the cover and hits newsstands on September 4.

As the writer revealed, Davies doesn't expect there to be news on a third season renewal until the second one has aired stating: "It’s an industry decision, it's like any business – these things take time. I think the decision will come after the transmission of season two. That's what we're expecting, that's what we've always been heading towards."

Whilst we don't have an exact date yet for season 2 we do know that it's locked in for early 2025 and will see Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor be joined by a new companion: actor Varada Sethu will portray Belinda Chandra, but you may remember her from playing a different character, Mundy Flynn, in season 1's episode 'Boom'. Also despite leaving the TARDIS during the Empire of Death ending, Millie Gibson's wonderful Ruby Sunday will appear in the second season for at least a few episodes.

Tying us over until then is the 2024 Christmas special which will star Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan. And the first look which debuted earlier this year at SDCC suggests that we are in for a right treat - as well as plenty of cheese toasties!

Doctor Who season 1 is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer in the UK and via Disney Plus in all other territories.

