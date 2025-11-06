Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan says he was "getting a little weary of writing bad guys," so he was "ready to write something a little different" with new sci-fi show Pluribus

Rhea Seehorn as Carol in Pluribus
(Image credit: Apple TV)

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is soon returning to our screens with new sci-fi show Pluribus, a total enigma starring Better Call Saul's Rhea Seahorn.

Of course, Gilligan is pretty famous for creating two of TV's most famous anti-heroes in the form of Walter White and Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. But, he's keen on more out and out good guys.

"I was getting a little weary of writing bad guys – I was looking around at the world and it just feels like a lot of people, not naming any names, but a lot of people seem to publicly take a lot of delight in taking the way they behave in life, taking their cues from people like Tony Soprano and Michael Corleone and Walter White, even," Gilligan told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The scope of it is globetrotting, world-spanning," Gilligan told GamesRadar+ recently. "I think we've learned – my producers and I, together – to be better producers over the years… The size of this thing is not something we would have attempted or could have succeeded at maybe five or 10 years ago."

