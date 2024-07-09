Apple unveils the first nostalgia-fueled trailer for Taika Waititi’s reimagining of an ’80s sci-fi cult classic

Time Bandits â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Taika Waititi's Time Bandits, starring Lisa Kudrow, has arrived.

Per the official synopsis, the series is an "unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy's parents, and the world."

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) opens up his wardrobe and walks into another moment in time before running into Penelope (Lisa Kudrow) and her group of bandits. The upcoming series, created by Waititi, Jermaine Clement, and Ian Morris, is based on the 1981 cult classic of the same name. The trio also wrote the first two episodes, with Waititi directing both.

The cast includes Charlyne Yi, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Rachel House, Matt King, George Houdvardas, and Zoe Ventoura, with Waititi and Clement guest-starring as Supreme Being and Pure Evil respectively.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

A series adaptation of Time Bandits was first announced in 2022, with Kudrow tapped to lead. The sci-fi fantasy flick was directed by Terry Gilliam and opened at number one at the global box office. The cast included John Cleese, Sean Connery, and Shelley Duvall.

Time Bandits is set to hit Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, with the first two episodes in tow. Two episodes will air every Friday through August 21, 2024. For more check out our list of the best new TV shows to add to your streaming queue right now.