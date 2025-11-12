After debuting to a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and rave reviews, Alien: Earth has been officially renewed for season 2

Exactly three months after premiering on FX and Disney Plus, hit Alien spin-off series Alien: Earth has been confirmed for a second season.

The show has been renewed at FX, following creator Noah Hawley agreeing to a new overall deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television, as reported by Variety. The deal is said to be valued in the nine-figure range.

Starring Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, and more, season 1 follows a ragtag group of tactical soldiers who come face-to-face with the planet's most fearsome monster after a mysterious spaceship crash lands on Earth. The series is set two years before Ridley Scott's original Alien movie, and introduces a new line of terrifying creatures that we had not yet seen before in the franchise.

Not much is known about the second season so far, but production is due to begin in London in 2026, differing from the first season, which was shot in Thailand. This tells us that the next installment may either be set mostly inside or see the Xenomorph cause havoc in another part of Earth. However, as Alien: Earth season 1 ended with an unresolved cliffhanger, we expect season 2 to continue to follow Chandler's final girl, Wendy, and co.

Season 1 blew viewers away as soon as it aired in August 2025, winning over some of the most skeptical Alien franchise fans. The season debuted to a near-perfect 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes and rave reviews from critics. In our Alien: Earth review, we call the show "bold, ambitious, and often brutally violent," and "arguably the franchise's strongest outing since James Cameron's Aliens."

Season 2 extends an already long relationship between Hawley and FX, which started with his highly popular Fargo series in 2014. In a statement, FX chairman John Landgraf said, "It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade… We can't wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development."

Hawley said, "I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter."

Alien: Earth season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Alien movies in order, and keep up with new shows heading your way.