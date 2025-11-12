After debuting to a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and rave reviews, Alien: Earth has been officially renewed for season 2

Get ready for more Alien: Earth

Sydney Chandler as Wendy in Alien: Earth
(Image credit: Disney)

Exactly three months after premiering on FX and Disney Plus, hit Alien spin-off series Alien: Earth has been confirmed for a second season.

The show has been renewed at FX, following creator Noah Hawley agreeing to a new overall deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television, as reported by Variety. The deal is said to be valued in the nine-figure range.

Season 2 extends an already long relationship between Hawley and FX, which started with his highly popular Fargo series in 2014. In a statement, FX chairman John Landgraf said, "It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade… We can't wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development."

Hawley said, "I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter."

