Tron: Ares director explains why we won't see cameos from the likes of Garrett Hedlund and Cillian Murphy in the movie: "Sometimes actors don't want to be in it anymore"

News
By , published

Exclusive: Tron: Ares director Joachim Rønning talks franchise cameos (or lack thereof) in the upcoming threequel

Jared Leto as Ares in Tron: Ares
(Image credit: Disney)

Tron: Ares is about to give us the first installment in the sci-fi franchise for 15 years, Jared Leto as a humanoid AI, and much more besides – but the movie won't be giving us any surprise legacy cameos.

Jeff Bridges is the only Tron actor reprising his role for the threequel (making a return as Kevin Flynn), which means there's no comeback for characters like Garrett Hedlund’s Sam Flynn and Cillian Murphy’s Dillinger Jr. There's a reason for that, though – although the team behind the movie slightly differ in what that is.

"These things are not only creative choices; sometimes actors don't want to be in it anymore," director Joachim Rønning says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Predator: Badlands on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, September 10.

"There are different ways of looking at that, but I think the story fell into a place where we felt that we didn't need the old characters to be front and centre. We wanted to take this into a new direction while, at the same time, honoring the universe that we’re in."

The movie's titular Ares is Leto's character, a superintelligent artificial intelligence program brought from the digital world to the real one. A host of other new characters will be played by Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

"We're telling a story that's 14 years later, and the most important thing is that we tell this new story in a way that works," adds producer Justin Springer. "To just throw cameos in, where it's a parade of people that we love from this franchise, I just feel like it's fan service that doesn't serve the story. But we are definitely focused on ways to surprise the audience.

"If we don't touch something in this movie, I always think about where else we can play. I produced the animated series [Tron: Uprising] and I worked on the theme park rides. There are all sorts of different ways to keep the mythology alive, whether that be in a film or a series or whatever, if we're so lucky."

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

Tron: Ares releases in theaters on October 10. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which will be available from Wednesday, September 10. Here's the Predator: Badlands cover you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

See more Movies News
Jack Shepherd
Jack Shepherd
Freelance Journalist

Jack Shepherd is the former Senior Entertainment Editor of GamesRadar. Jack used to work at The Independent as a general culture writer before specializing in TV and film for the likes of GR+, Total Film, SFX, and others. You can now find Jack working as a freelance journalist and editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.