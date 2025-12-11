This is the news all Hunger Games fans have been waiting for: Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence will return for Sunrise on the Reaping

10 years later, the original Hunger Games stars are returning to the franchise

After a decade away from the dystopian franchise, original stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are returning to The Hunger Games.

Lawrence and Hutcherson will appear in Lionsgate's upcoming prequel movie The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Both stars will reprise their roles, with Lawrence returning as Katniss Everdeen, and Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark.

This is not a huge surprise, as fans who have read Suzanne Collins‘ newest Hunger Games novel will know that the two do show up momentarily. We first met Lawrence's bow-wielding freedom fighter and Hutcherson's shy baker boy in Francis Lawrence's 2012 movie, in which the two took part in a grueling televised competition in which contestants fought to the death to keep the peace in the real world. The next three movies, Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1, and Mockingjay Part 2, saw the two continue to fight to bring down President Snow's cruel regime.

