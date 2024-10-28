There are now two Predator movies coming out next year – and one of them might involve samurai and pirates

There's a new rumor about that recently announced second Predator movie – and the forthcoming film definitely sounds like a departure from its predecessors.

According to Gizmodo, the secret movie "is in fact an animated feature, as many speculated. The twist though is it’s almost an anthology, telling three separate stories of Predators fighting warriors in multiple eras. One is potentially pirates, one is potentially samurai, and there’s a third one too."

Fox exec Steve Asbell spilled the beans last week that two Predator movies were due out in 2025, both of which are directed by Prey helmer Dan Trachtenberg. Badlands, starring Elle Fanning, is set to serve as its own Predator film and will have a theatrical release. The official (and sparse) longline reads: "While traversing a wasteland, two sisters discover their horrifying past."

Some fans speculated that the secret Predator movie is, in fact, Prey 2 – which is supposedly still in development with Amber Midthunder set to return. Prey, the fifth installment in the Predator franchise, is a prequel to the first four movies, with Midthunder starring as a young Comanche woman who finds herself having to protect her people from the Predator species. Because Prey takes place in a different era – 1719 to be exact – an anthology sequel set in different time periods makes sense (though I'm not exactly sold on the animated part.)

Predator: Badlands is set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or skip right to our list of movie release dates.