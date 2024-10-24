A second, secret Predator movie from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is coming out next year

Not one, but two Predator movies are apparently coming out next year.

"We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year," Fox president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter. "One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year."

Asbell clarified: "There’s a second Predator movie that we have different plans for. Dan has actually directed both."

Trachtenberg's Prey is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise and serves as a prequel to the first four movies, providing an origin story for the trophy-hunting species. The female-led film, released as a Hulu exclusive, received positive reviews and was Hulu's most-watched premiere across all movies and TV shows on the platform.

Badlands, starring Fanning, is set to serve as its own Predator film and will have a theatrical release. The official (and sparse) longline reads: "While traversing a wasteland, two sisters discover their horrifying past." Trachtenberg directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Patrick Aison.

It was previously reported that a direct sequel to Prey, tentatively titled Prey 2, is still in development with Midthunder set to return. It's possible that this secret Predator movie, which we, at the time of writing, know virtually nothing about, is the Prey sequel in question.

Predator: Badlands is set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or skip right to our list of movie release dates.