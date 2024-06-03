Maleficent star to lead new Predator movie from Prey director

Elle Fanning is set to lead Badlands, a new standalone movie in the Predator franchise.

Per Deadline, Fanning is set to star in the pic from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. Screenwriter Patrick Aison will once again pen the script.

Trachtenberg's Prey is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise and serves as a prequel to the first four movies, providing an origin story for the trophy-hunting species. A departure from its male-dominated predecessors, the film sees an indigenous female protagonist (played by Amber Midthunder) go up against the alien hunters.

Badlands is set to serve as its own Predator film with the studio hoping to launch a new, separate series. A direct sequel to Prey, tentatively titled Prey 2, is reportedly still in development with Midthunder set to return. Though Prey was a Hulu exclusive, setting a streaming record for most-watched debut, it's possible that 20th Century will continue its string of theatrical releases and give Badlands a wide or limited run.

Deadline also reported that Fanning is a fan of the franchise and was on board after a meeting with Trachtenberg. A deal has not yet been closed, but "momentum is expected to pick up with the hope to shoot later this year."

Fanning received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Catherine The Great in the historical comedy The Great. The actor is currently filming the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown where she plays Sylvie Russo, Dylan's early, pre-frame love interest.

Badlands does not yet have a release date. Prey is streaming on Hulu. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.