The first reactions to Predator: Badlands are in, and critics are calling it "a pretty badass expansion of the Predator franchise," but "legacy fans may be left disappointed"

Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers helmer Dan Trachtenberg's newest installment to the sci-fi franchise, Predator: Badlands, screened in London on October 29, and the first set of reactions to the upcoming movie are mostly very positive.

The Brothers Geek Out Podcast writes, "Just got out of Predator: Badlands and it’s one hell of an action ride… Some of the best hand-to-hand combat I’ve seen in ages." Similarly, The Wrap writer Drew Taylor calls the film "a tremendous accomplishment — funny, scary, thrilling, emotional, with memorable characters/creatures with smartly staged action and ‘80s sci-fi fantasy vibes."

Many are praising Trachtenberg's risk-taking by turning the franchise on its head, as Collider's Perri Nemiroff writes, "This is probably the biggest possible swing Dan Trachtenberg & co. could have taken with the Predator concept… I still can’t quite believe what this movie is, how well it works, and how refreshing it all is."

Dexerto's Eammon Parks Jacobs adds, "Predator Badlands is a cosmic buddy road movie and it’s all killer no filler. Dan Trachtenberg smartly maneuvers the franchise to a grander scale than just another survival horror."

However, some viewers feel that die-hard Predator fans may be left high and dry by the new installment. Although Phil Roberts calls Predator: Bandlands "an epic spectacle," the Future of the Force writer says, "It takes some big swings that don’t always land. Despite its bold approach, legacy fans may be left disappointed."

But despite saying the film might be Trachtenberg's "weakest work in the franchise yet," Barton Reviews' Josh Barton says "Predator: Badlands is a pretty badass expansion of the Predator franchise… It's an interesting angle to take with a Predator film, and one that doesn't always work... When it's good, though, it's GOOD."

Check out more reactions below, including thoughts from GamesRadar+'s Emily Garbutt:

Thought Predator: Badlands was a lotof fun – not what you might expect from a Predator movie, but a very capable entry into this particular brand of sci-fi adventure blockbuster. One for The Great heads: Elle Fanning is so good as a comic co-lead pic.twitter.com/s8Lohtj0INOctober 28, 2025

Initial Predator Badlands thoughts - absolutely a Dark Horse adaptation. Fans of the wider EU will get a lot of enjoyment out of it. Leaned heavy into the adventure/fantasy angle & really showed the genre bending/flexibility of the Predator.October 27, 2025

#PredatorBadlands is so much fun. A grand adventure with inventive, exciting action, cool world building, lots of heart & all Predator goodies you could want. It takes the franchise in a whole new way that some may be mad at, but worked perfectly for me. Can’t wait to see again. pic.twitter.com/0k1gKHf2PhOctober 29, 2025

PREDATOR: BADLANDS is the visual proof we need to crown Dan Trachtenberg the pioneer of the PREDATOR franchise. With each movie he continues to break the boundaries of what this franchise is capable of as he switches from an action/horror to a sci-fi/fantasy adventure.… pic.twitter.com/ZIWyqPDviEOctober 27, 2025

Starring Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as the fearsome warrior and Elle Fanning as his unlikely cyborg sidekick, Predator: Badlands flips the script on the franchise's usual beat by making its protagonist a Yautja. The film follows a young predator who is cast out of his clan and forced on a journey of self-discovery in search of the ultimate adversary, but on his way, he meets a broken-down synthetic who will throw a spanner in the works.

Predator: Badlands hits theaters on November 7.