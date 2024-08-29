New Jurassic World movie from Rogue One director gets first look and release date

The fourth installment in Jurassic Park's Jurassic World series finally has a name and release date.

Officially titled Jurassic World: Rebirth, the film stars Scarlete Johansson as Zora Bennett, Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, as well as Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono. The Jurassic World Twitter account shared two first look photos consisting of Johansson, Ali, and Bailey.

Rogue One's Gareth Edwards directs from a screenplay by none other than original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. Bullet Train and The Fall Guy director David Leitch was initially set to direct the upcoming sequel before talks reportedly "fell through." The movie tells a brand new story, taking place five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, and no other actors from previous movies are set to appear in the film.

A new era is born. #JurassicWorldRebirth pic.twitter.com/WgsHjvRKTSAugust 29, 2024

Per the official synopsis: "Skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett is contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinosaurs, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades."

Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to hit theaters in July of 2025.