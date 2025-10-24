John Boyega says he will always prefer Star Wars, but thinks the franchise could learn one thing from Star Trek

Which space-set sci-fi franchise is better, Star Wars or Star Trek? Fans may never be able to decide on an answer to that question, but Star Wars actor John Boyega says that although he will always remain faithful to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, George Lucas' franchise could learn one thing from Star Trek.

"In Star Trek, they give you time to have discussions. I think there’s something Star Wars can learn from that, actually," said Boyega during a panel at Dragon Con (H/T Popverse). Boyega is correct in the fact that certain Star Wars storylines can move a little too fast, before audiences can work out how they feel about what just happened, and have time to connect with characters before they change course.

This can be said about Boyega's character Finn, who quickly went from stormtrooper to a hero in the Resistance before fading into the background. We first met the force-sensitive being in The Force Awakens in 2015, which kicked off the Sequel Trilogy. Funnily enough, that movie was directed by J.J. Abrams, who has also worked on two Star Trek films.

So does this mean that Boyega might one day dip his toes into the world of Star Trek? You shouldn't hold your breath. "In terms of me appearing in [Star Trek], I’ve got to stay on team. I’m a lightsaber guy," said the star. "I’m an old school Star Wars fan, and if you’re a Trekkie and you’ve met me at the booths, you would find that I would mention that I don’t like Star Trek."

When it comes to why the star prefers Star Wars to Star Trek, it sounds as though action has a lot to do with it. "I just think that on the Trekkie side, they like to talk about it. On the Star Wars side, we just get active," added Boyega. "With Star Wars, you’ve got to talk while the war is going on."

Alas, it looks like The Rise of Skywalker may have been the last we will see of Boyega in Star Wars, as the star is not currently attached to any future projects. Boyega said recently that he thought Finn would develop a villain arc and turn against Rey after the 2019 movie, but that never came to fruition. Could Finn appear in the upcoming untitled Rey movie? We will have to wait and find out.

