John Boyega says he will always prefer Star Wars, but thinks the franchise could learn one thing from Star Trek

News
By published

Star Wars actor John Boyega says he will always be a "lightsaber guy"

John Boyega in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Which space-set sci-fi franchise is better, Star Wars or Star Trek? Fans may never be able to decide on an answer to that question, but Star Wars actor John Boyega says that although he will always remain faithful to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, George Lucas' franchise could learn one thing from Star Trek.

"In Star Trek, they give you time to have discussions. I think there’s something Star Wars can learn from that, actually," said Boyega during a panel at Dragon Con (H/T Popverse). Boyega is correct in the fact that certain Star Wars storylines can move a little too fast, before audiences can work out how they feel about what just happened, and have time to connect with characters before they change course.

So does this mean that Boyega might one day dip his toes into the world of Star Trek? You shouldn't hold your breath. "In terms of me appearing in [Star Trek], I’ve got to stay on team. I’m a lightsaber guy," said the star. "I’m an old school Star Wars fan, and if you’re a Trekkie and you’ve met me at the booths, you would find that I would mention that I don’t like Star Trek."

When it comes to why the star prefers Star Wars to Star Trek, it sounds as though action has a lot to do with it. "I just think that on the Trekkie side, they like to talk about it. On the Star Wars side, we just get active," added Boyega. "With Star Wars, you’ve got to talk while the war is going on."

See more Movies News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.