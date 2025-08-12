Star Wars actor John Boyega thought Finn and Rey "would turn against each other" after The Force Awakens, just like "Obi-Wan and Darth Vader"

The Star Wars sequel trilogy could have turned out a whole lot different if it were up to star John Boyega, as the star says he thought his character Finn would end up turning on and fighting Rey, just like Darth Vader and Obi-Wan.

"I think I assumed he was Force-sensitive from The Force Awakens script, or at least by the time I got to the end of The Force Awakens script. I thought they were planning dual Jedis," said the star at Fan Expo Boston via ScreenRant. "I actually thought that they would Obi-Wan and Darth Vader us a bit. That we would turn against each other or something along those lines."

We first met Boyega’s Stormtrooper character Finn in the first movie out of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, where he became an ally to Daisy Ridley's Rey and helped her fight against Kylo Ren. However, as Boyega mentions, there were small hints that Finn was Force-sensitive, which means he is naturally aligned with the Force and can wield its powers, like when he wields a lightsaber at the end of the film.

Anakin Skywalker, meanwhile, was trained by Obi-Wan in the hopes of bringing balance to the Force. However, after aligning himself with the dark side, Anakin went against his master to become Darth Vader. Finn's Force-sensitivity, coupled with his past ties to the First Order, could well have seen him go against Rey in the same way.

However, this didn't end up playing into Finn’s arc until Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, which made the Force sensitivity hints more obvious. But, he never tells Rey about it (and he doesn't turn against her, either).

So, will we ever see Finn again? As of writing, Boyega has not been cast in any upcoming Star Wars project. However, we do know that Ridley will return in an upcoming untitled Rey movie, which would make the perfect showdown for the Jedi and Finn.

