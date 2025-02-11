Dave Bautista is starring in a dystopian alien invasion thriller from the John Wick team
The movie is titled Dreadnought
Dave Bautista is set to star in a dystopian sci-fi thriller from the producers of John Wick, per a new report from Deadline.
The movie, titled Dreadnought, is directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, with a script from Joseph Greenberg.
Bautista will play a man named Max, who, according to the official synopsis, lost his wife in a devastating plague caused by aliens crash-landing on Earth. In the aftermath of the plague, the survivors coexist with the alien invaders. Max's daughter Greta, though, is dying from the illness, with an alien predator intent on taking her body after her death for a metamorphosis ritual. "The government sanctions it. Society accepts it. But Max refuses to have anything else taken from him," the synopsis reads.
John Wick producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are onboard Dreadnought as producers via Thunder Road, and Bautista is also among the producers via Dogbone Entertainment.
"Erica and I have been trying to make a movie with Jon and Cary since we saw Bushwick," Iwanyk said in a statement. "They're able to create incredible tension, mount some kick-ass action, and create a compelling world without breaking the bank. It's exactly the kind of filmmakers Thunder Road has succeeded with in the past."
Bautista is no stranger to the sci-fi genre, having had previous roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, the Dune movies, and more.
Dreadnought doesn't yet have a release date or any further casting details. While you wait, check out our guide to all of 2025's most exciting upcoming movies for everything the year has in store, as well as our guide to the year's movie release dates.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
