Cold Storage director says Stranger Things star Joe Keery is "absolutely brilliant" in the upcoming sci-fi comedy: "Almost too good to be true"

Cold Storage hits theaters in February

Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell in Cold Storage
(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films/StudioCanal)

Cold Storage director Jonny Campbell has high praise for star Joe Keery in the upcoming sci-fi comedy.

"I think he's an utter superstar," Campbell says in the new issue of SFX Magazine. "Frankly, he was absolutely brilliant – extremely professional but also inspiring. He was a joy to work with. He's obviously been through the mill with Stranger Things, but he's just an all-round lovely guy. Almost too good to be true."

