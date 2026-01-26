Cold Storage director says Stranger Things star Joe Keery is "absolutely brilliant" in the upcoming sci-fi comedy: "Almost too good to be true"

Cold Storage director Jonny Campbell has high praise for star Joe Keery in the upcoming sci-fi comedy.

"I think he's an utter superstar," Campbell says in the new issue of SFX Magazine. "Frankly, he was absolutely brilliant – extremely professional but also inspiring. He was a joy to work with. He's obviously been through the mill with Stranger Things, but he's just an all-round lovely guy. Almost too good to be true."

The film, written by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, follows Travis (Keery) and Naomi (Georgina Campbell), who work together at a self-storage facility that just so happens to be built at the top of a former military base. When a government-controlled parasitic fungus escapes from the underground levels, the two join forces in an attempt to contain the fungus before it starts inhabiting bodies and making them burst in the process.

"Pure horror is a bit one-note," Campbell continues. "This has a retro popcorn vibe that some of the bigger movies don't, to my mind. It's like The Goonies for grown-ups; a joyride with thrills and laughs. Ultimately, it's supposed to be fun." The cast includes Sosie Bacon, Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, and Vanessa Redgrave. Keery, who recently ended his almost decade-long tenure as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, filmed Cold Storage just before shooting the hit show's fifth and final season.

Cold Storage is set to hit theaters on February 13. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or check out our list of movie release dates.