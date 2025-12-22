An Avatar video game DLC may have just spoiled Quaritch's fate in Avatar 4

Avatar: Fire and Ash spoilers follow

Theories saying that Quaritch dies at the end of Avatar: Fire and Ash have been debunked by an Avatar video game, where the character briefly appears to order one of his majors around. Fans are now divided between the ones who already knew, and the ones who are shocked at this revelation – but they are all happy to see the baddie still up for Avatar 4, if it gets made.

First things first, what happens to the character at the end of the threequel? You can read all about it in our Avatar 3 ending explained guide, but basically, he jumps away from Jake Sully's attempt at conciliation and into the raging fire below. This led many viewers to believe he was dead, but we never see him actually die. We're not sure how he survived, but a new clip from the game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes confirms he is very much alive.

In the clip shared by a fan, which belongs to the game's credits, we can hear Quaritch talking to Major Bukowski, saying: "A little banshee told me we're down four of Varang's heavy hitters".

"Things are far from optimal all round," he continues. "I need you back at Bridgehead. Pack your trash and get out of there zero dark early". When asked if they're withdrawing from the Western Frontier, Quaritch answers: "Hell no. You'll keep running things remotely. Maintain pressure and let those insurgents simmer. It's time we regroup and reassess."

Avatar fans took to social media to react to this revelation. "It was kinda obvious he didn't die. Dude was too important and we never saw his body," said one, while many others seemed confused about the timeline of the story, and where Fire and Ash and From the Ashes are placed in it.

According to Fandom, the events of From the Ashes are set a few weeks after James Cameron's latest movie, so Quaritch is, indeed, alive. In fact, he might be the biggest focus of the next sequel in the franchise.

Although Cameron said he'd be willing to walk away from the series if Fire and Ash doesn't make enough money, the filmmaker also said he'd write a book to wrap up the one open plot thread – and that's Quaritch, most likely.

