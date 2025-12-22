An Avatar video game DLC may have just spoiled Quaritch's fate in Avatar 4

News
By published

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes has a surprising cameo in the credits

Stephen Lang as Quaritch in Avatar: Fire and Ash
(Image credit: Disney)

Avatar: Fire and Ash spoilers follow

Theories saying that Quaritch dies at the end of Avatar: Fire and Ash have been debunked by an Avatar video game, where the character briefly appears to order one of his majors around. Fans are now divided between the ones who already knew, and the ones who are shocked at this revelation – but they are all happy to see the baddie still up for Avatar 4, if it gets made.

First things first, what happens to the character at the end of the threequel? You can read all about it in our Avatar 3 ending explained guide, but basically, he jumps away from Jake Sully's attempt at conciliation and into the raging fire below. This led many viewers to believe he was dead, but we never see him actually die. We're not sure how he survived, but a new clip from the game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes confirms he is very much alive.

Although Cameron said he'd be willing to walk away from the series if Fire and Ash doesn't make enough money, the filmmaker also said he'd write a book to wrap up the one open plot thread – and that's Quaritch, most likely.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.