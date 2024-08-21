Alien: Romulus director confirms twisted hidden detail on Reddit, before getting kicked off the platform for "impersonating" Fede Alvarez

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for Alien: Romulus. If you've yet to see the movie and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now!

There are tons of Easter eggs and hidden details in new sci-fi horror sequel Alien: Romulus, but director Fede Alvarez just confirmed a particularly twisted one: Bjorn is the father of Kay's baby.

As part of a Q&A on Reddit, which hilariously ended with the filmmaker getting banned from the platform for "impersonating"... himself, a fan asked: "Right before Bjorn's death, he and Kay share a moment where they touch each other in a very intimate way. Am I the only one who thought this was a sign that Bjorn is the "jerk" who got her pregnant?"

"Yes he is. Good catch!" Alvarez replied. Now, those who have seen the movie will know that how interesting a development given that now only does Bjorn appear to have a girlfriend, Aileen Wu's Navarro, but that he's also Kay and her brother Tyler's cousin.

"I'm assuming this was a remnant from an early version of the script where Bjorn wasn't a cousin of Kay/Tyler, and then the script got changed to make them related, but this wasn't changed because the writers went "Incest? Honestly why not at this point. This movie is already f****d up", another Reddit user wrote in response. "Anyways, great film."

The charged forehead touch between Bjorn (Spike Fearn) and Kay (Isabela Merced) after the Corbelan crashes inside the Renaissance space station isn't the only hint regarding the baby's parentage, either. Earlier on in the film, multiple characters refer to Bjorn as an "arsehole", which coincides with Kay telling Rain (Cailee Spaeny) that the infant's dad is "just some arsehole". Perhaps it wasn't so hidden after all...

