4 years since it was first announced, Dirty Dancing 2 star explains why the sequel has been delayed

Despite fans being ready to have the time of their lives once again after Dirty Dancing 2 was revealed over four years ago, the sequel has long been delayed. But it looks like it may be coming soon as star Jennifer Grey gives a cryptic yet slightly promising update on the delay.

"I can't tell you much about Dirty Dancing as I'm not going to make promises," says Grey speaking to GamesRadar+ and other journalists at the BFI London red carpet premiere of her new movie A Real Pain. "I'm just waiting for them to really nail it down as it has to be right. We can push that aside until we next time we speak when it hopefully will all be ironed out."

The sequel was announced in 2020 and originally slated for a 2024 release. However, due to Hollywood strikes, the movie was pushed back to the summer of 2025, despite landing a director in Warm Bodies helmer Jonathan Levine in 2022. But that 2025 window is looking less likely as the project hasn't received an exact release date with no production start time confirmed and no further update has been given, until now. If the star thinks the sequel’s unknown issues will be "ironed out" the next time she speaks to the press, does that mean it will be pretty soon? We hope so.

Released in 1987, Dirty Dancing follows Frances "Baby" Houseman (Grey) who meets and falls in love with a rebellious yet very charming dance instructor (Patrick Swayze) whilst on holiday with her family. But their budding relationship meets disapproval from her father due to their differing social standings. The film is considered one of the best ‘80s movies and has many memorable lines as well as a legendary soundtrack.

Although an official synopsis is yet to be revealed, Grey teased the sequel’s plot in August 2022 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly , saying that the film will follow Baby’s return to Kellerman’s resort for another summer of dancing and romance. However, with so much time passed and Grey now stating that she is waiting for "them" to "nail it down," we wouldn't be surprised if the film saw a few script changes.

As for cast members, we do know that Grey will reprise her role and that the film will pay tribute to the late Swayze who played Johnny Castle. "There will never be another Johnny. There will never be another Patrick," said Grey in an interview with The Express . The star has also expressed her wish on The Drew Barrymore Show for musician and Don’t Worry Darling actor Harry Styles to join the project. Could Styles be Kellerman’s new all-singing-all-dancing instructor? We will have to wait and see.

Dirty Dancing is available to watch for free on ITVX in the UK. For more, keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way soon.