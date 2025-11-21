Knives Out 3 star heaps praise on Disney Plus series Only Murders in the Building as he explains cozy crime's growing popularity: "That juxtaposition is what people are into"

From ABC series High Potential and Netflix's adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club to the continued success of Only Murders in the Building, audiences look to be really enjoying killer thrills with a dash of humor of late.

Knives Out 3, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man, is set to keep that trend going, as Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc takes on his most complicated case yet in upstate New York. With that, GamesRadar+ asked one of its stars why "cozy crime" is having such a moment right now...

"I think both things are probably in existence. I think there's still probably some heavy murder mysteries on our way, too," chuckles Andrew Scott, who plays sardonic sci-fi writer Lee Ross in the franchise's latest offering. "I don't think they've disappeared. But, yeah, it's that mixture of comedy and murder, I think.

"Only Murders in the Building is a great example, in that you've got the two best comedians in the world, and Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep; all these incredible comedic people. I suppose that juxtaposition of those two things is what people are into. Certainly in our film, that's what we aim to do. My character is a bit more light in the sense but then there are other characters that have really dark, heartfelt stuff. That's the blessing of having lots of characters, an ensemble like this, like those films and shows do, too. You can use different people for different tones."

Also featuring the likes of Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Glenn Close, Wake Up Dead Man is the series' most personal, meditative chapter yet as it sees Josh O'Connor's boxer-turned-priest team up with Blanc to prove he didn't off his brutish new boss: Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin). A tricky task considering, as the trailer spells out, he was "the only one on stage with [him] at the time of his killing."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery releases in cinemas on November 26, arriving on Netflix worldwide on December 12. For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming movies heading our way.