Godzilla Minus Zero's logo has a hidden detail that might give away another kaiju joining the Godzilla Minus One sequel

Rejoice, there's a sequel to Godzilla Minus One on the way, appropriately titled Godzilla Minus Zero. With only a short teaser and a logo to go by, we don't have much proper information, but there’s one small aspect that may hint at another kaiju joining the Big G.

As noticed by popular Godzilla fan account Mr Goji, the 0.0 in the logo bears a rather large resemblance to the eyes of the winged behemoth, Mothra. Side by side, you can definitely see it, as Mothra's eyes are giant, beautiful ovals, with their mouth a perfect 'o' shape right in the middle.

I know what you're thinking - it's merely a coincidence, you're seeing what you want to see - and that may be true, but there’s more. In the replies on X/Twitter, someone else points out part of the 'G' looks a little like a woman praying, a common element of Mothra's inclusion.

I'll admit I'm a little more skeptical of that one, but I like the way these people are thinking. No other monsters were involved in Godzilla Minus One, and historically, more are brought in to ramp up and escalate the sequels.

Mothra is perhaps the most iconic of Toho's stable after the legendary Gojira, and the argument goes both ways on whether to expect her in the Minus One follow-up. Yes, she's an obvious choice, but maybe that's why writer and director Takashi Yamazaki might choose to hold off, and deploy Anguirus or Rodan, or even Mechagodzilla for the second, keeping Mothra for the trilogy-ender.

Whatever choices are made, anticipation is high for Godzilla Minus Zero. The first was an international sensation that reinvigorated interest in Toho and Godzilla, even earning the atomic-breath-wielding icon their first Academy Award. The kaiju who gets this rub will need to be a true monster to compete.

Godzilla Minus Zero is expected sometime in 2026. We have an upcoming movies guide for all the other giants coming to the big screen.