Who is Muse and who is playing him in Daredevil: Born Again?

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 2 and 4 below.

A terrifying new villain has been introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and fans think they know which actor is playing the mysterious character.

The ultra-violent villain was first teased for a brief second in the trailer, though the actor playing him had not been revealed. The mystery surrounding the character has kept fans on their toes, though the end credits might have given us our second big clue. The first clue, of course, was a certain Wednesday actor's rather creepy appearance in Daredevil: Born Again episode 2.

So who is Muse and what actor may or may not be taking on one of the creepiest villains in Marvel history? Scroll on down to find out.

Who is Muse?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Potentially one of the most brutal villains in Marvel comics history, Muse made his first-ever appearance in Daredevil Vol. 5 #11 in 2016. He doesn't have a real name or alter ego - he's just Muse. He has the power of imperceptibility - making him extremely hard for Daredevil to use his heightened senses to find and defeat.

Oh, and he makes artwork out of the people he kills, - with several comic panels featuring a mural that he handpainted with human blood and an interactive exhibit of sorts where several dozen people were hung from the ceiling in order to bleed out (and splash onto an unsuspecting Daredevil). His signature look includes a white mask that has bloody eyeholes with no cutout for his mouth - and that alone is terrifying enough.

We first saw him in the trailer, and then saw a suited-up Matt Murdock in one of the promotional stills. He finally appears in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, though only in just two brief scenes. In the first scene, we see Muse carrying a body through a tunnel, and in the second, we see him pump blood out of said body - which is still alive and conscious.

Who is playing Muse in Daredevil: Born Again?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Who is the actor playing Muse in Daredevil: Born Again? Well, the fans have a theory - and we agree. In episode 2, Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan appears as a rather creepy guest at Heather Glenn's book signing. "I love your work," he says. "Dr. Glenn, I need help, are you taking any new clients?" Heather gives him her email, and that's the last we see of him.

In episode 4, Hunter Doohan is credited as a guest star, with his name appearing again in the end credits but with no character name listed. This leads us to believe that Hunter Doohan is, in fact, playing Muse - given that he appears nowhere else in the episode and that Muse, of course, only appears in his creepy bloody mask.

If the theory proves true, then this infers that Muse is trying to get close to Heather Glenn potentially to get back at or hurt Matt Murdock. And with five episodes left in the season, anything could happen. After all, as producer Dario Scardapane told GamesRadar+, "Muse represents the biggest pressure put on them in the story. The world is chaos. He represents that chaos and when he emerges and fills the city with fear, it's going to fast forward the collision course between these two characters."

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney Plus.