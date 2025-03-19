Who is Muse and who is playing him in Daredevil: Born Again?

Guides
By published

Your questions about the creepy villain answered

Muse
(Image credit: Marvel)

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 2 and 4 below.

A terrifying new villain has been introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and fans think they know which actor is playing the mysterious character.

The ultra-violent villain was first teased for a brief second in the trailer, though the actor playing him had not been revealed. The mystery surrounding the character has kept fans on their toes, though the end credits might have given us our second big clue. The first clue, of course, was a certain Wednesday actor's rather creepy appearance in Daredevil: Born Again episode 2.

So who is Muse and what actor may or may not be taking on one of the creepiest villains in Marvel history? Scroll on down to find out.

Who is Muse?

Muse

(Image credit: Marvel)

Potentially one of the most brutal villains in Marvel comics history, Muse made his first-ever appearance in Daredevil Vol. 5 #11 in 2016. He doesn't have a real name or alter ego - he's just Muse. He has the power of imperceptibility - making him extremely hard for Daredevil to use his heightened senses to find and defeat.

Oh, and he makes artwork out of the people he kills, - with several comic panels featuring a mural that he handpainted with human blood and an interactive exhibit of sorts where several dozen people were hung from the ceiling in order to bleed out (and splash onto an unsuspecting Daredevil). His signature look includes a white mask that has bloody eyeholes with no cutout for his mouth - and that alone is terrifying enough.

We first saw him in the trailer, and then saw a suited-up Matt Murdock in one of the promotional stills. He finally appears in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, though only in just two brief scenes. In the first scene, we see Muse carrying a body through a tunnel, and in the second, we see him pump blood out of said body - which is still alive and conscious.

Who is playing Muse in Daredevil: Born Again?

Hunter Doohan in Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel)

Who is the actor playing Muse in Daredevil: Born Again? Well, the fans have a theory - and we agree. In episode 2, Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan appears as a rather creepy guest at Heather Glenn's book signing. "I love your work," he says. "Dr. Glenn, I need help, are you taking any new clients?" Heather gives him her email, and that's the last we see of him.

In episode 4, Hunter Doohan is credited as a guest star, with his name appearing again in the end credits but with no character name listed. This leads us to believe that Hunter Doohan is, in fact, playing Muse - given that he appears nowhere else in the episode and that Muse, of course, only appears in his creepy bloody mask.

If the theory proves true, then this infers that Muse is trying to get close to Heather Glenn potentially to get back at or hurt Matt Murdock. And with five episodes left in the season, anything could happen. After all, as producer Dario Scardapane told GamesRadar+, "Muse represents the biggest pressure put on them in the story. The world is chaos. He represents that chaos and when he emerges and fills the city with fear, it's going to fast forward the collision course between these two characters."

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney Plus. Keep up to date on new episodes with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or, check out our Daredevil: Born Again review. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans are convinced Wednesday star is playing a major MCU villain in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again producer says the MCU's new villain Muse is key to Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk's story: "That pressure's gonna come to bear and eventually explode"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 finally revealed the Marvel show's most mysterious character so far
Michael Gandolfini in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Marvel fans think they know who Michael Gandolfini's mysterious Daredevil character is after his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the new trailer
Michael Gandolfini in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Who does Michael Gandolfini play in Daredevil: Born Again? Daniel Blake explained
Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Marvel fans have a Daredevil: Born Again theory that might explain the show's timeline jump
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Daredevil
Netflix boss says Marvel was "thrifty" about its Defenders shows: "We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money"
Muse
Who is Muse and who is playing him in Daredevil: Born Again?
Wilson Bethel as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again
New Daredevil: Born Again episode sees Frank Castle call one fan-favorite villain by his comic book name for the first time - and Marvel fans are loving it
Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion
New Daredevil: Born Again episode references an all-but-forgotten Disney Plus show - and fans are happy to hear it
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs
Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs quest and key location
Muse
Who is Muse and who is playing him in Daredevil: Born Again?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Allies Naoe and katsuhime
All Assassin's Creed Shadows Allies and the best ones to use
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Kabukimono
All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil

Netflix boss says Marvel was "thrifty" about its Defenders shows: "We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money"
Wilson Bethel as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again

New Daredevil: Born Again episode sees Frank Castle call one fan-favorite villain by his comic book name for the first time - and Marvel fans are loving it
Peter Dinklage as Toxie in The Toxic Avenger

The first trailer for Peter Dinklage's long awaited Toxic Avenger reboot movie channels all the raunchy weirdness of the '80s original
See more latest