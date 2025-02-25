Daredevil: Born Again producer says the MCU's new villain Muse is key to Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk's story: "That pressure's gonna come to bear and eventually explode"

Daredevil: Born Again producer Brad Winderbaum says mysterious new villain Muse is out to make things a whole lot worse for Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.

"I'll tell you this, the show is about Matt and Fisk. At the end of the day, these two men are trying to live in the light, even though they've got darker halves that are scratching at their doors," Winderbaum tells GamesRadar+. "So that pressure's gonna come to bear and eventually explode when they can no longer tamp down their alter egos muse represents the biggest pressure put on them in the story. The world is chaos. He represents that chaos and when he emerges and fills the city with fear, it's going to fast forward the collision course between these two characters."

Muse first appeared in Daredevil Vol. 5 #11 in 2016. He doesn't have a real name or alter ego - he's just Muse, and he's creepy as all hell. He also has the power of imperceptibility - making him extremely hard for Daredevil to use his heightened senses to find. Oh, and he makes artwork out of the people he kills.

In one of the first promotional stills for the season, which you can view below, we can see a suited-up Matt standing in Muse's lair. Keep in mind that Marvel is keeping the actor who is portraying Muse a mystery.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"It's always a mystery because we want people to enjoy the experience of watching it , that's always gonna be the case. We're fans first. We want fans to experience all of these characters in these stories for the first time," producer Sana Amanat tells GamesRadar+. "I think that he's a really compelling character because he also comes at an important inflection point, I think, for Matt and for Wilson. And that's why I think he needed to be in this show."

Matt and Fisk already have a strained relationship, to say the least, so it'll be interesting to see how Muse makes things worse. Despite Fisk claiming to have given up his life of crime in order to run for mayor, we saw how brutal and relentless he was - not just in the original Netflix Daredevil series, but in the Disney Plus miniseries Echo. We also have supervillain Bullseye back in action, so that's a total of three villains so far that Matt's not going to have the best time dealing with.

Continues Amanat: "But also he also has a strange relationship to violence just like these men do. And so if we're talking about this affliction that our heroes have, our heroes and our villain has, I think it's really interesting to bring in someone who has a serious problem with blood and violence, ."

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus on March 4. For more, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.