Daredevil: Born Again has pulled another scene straight from the comics – and it's one of the darkest moments yet

It's a chilling moment

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Warning: this article contains spoilers from Daredevil: Born Again episode 6

Daredevil: Born Again dropped two very different episodes this week, but it was the latter that was the most chilling. Giving us our best look yet at Muse and his horrific street artwork, the serial killer claimed some more victims on the streets of New York City.

However, there was one particularly grisly moment that stands out as two young women approach Muse mid-artwork. "Hey are you Muse?" they ask him, "Is it cool if we take a picture with you?". He then lunges at them before we see the brutal aftermath later in the episode where Muse has gouged their eyes out and arranged their bodies next to his artwork. Yikes.

It turns out this scene was actually pulled directly from the Charles Soules run of the Daredevil comics. There are a few differences, most notably that the artwork in the comics is of Punisher rather than the Statue of Liberty as in the show. However, it's a clear homage to the original work – check it out below.

Also, it's worth noting that the women did not make it out alive in the comic book version either…

This isn't the first time that the Marvel show has pulled panels directly for the new series, with the official Daredevil Instagram account sharing a few scenes recently too. Among them is a storyline where Foggy fakes his death taken from 1998's Daredevil #82, which has led to all kinds of speculation about what that might mean for a big fan theory.

For more, check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review and our guide to the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

