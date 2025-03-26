Daredevil: Born Again's long-awaited moment has been called "pure cinema" featuring one of the "best lines in comic book movie history"

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 6.

It finally happened – Matt Murdock has suited up once again as Daredevil. The moment came after Angela Del Toro was kidnapped by creepy serial killer Muse, prompting Matt to stop resisting his old ways and fight bad guys once again.

Even more perfect is how Matt makes the decision as the crescendo builds in the music before he calls 911. Then, without reporting Angela's disappearance, he just says, "f**k it" and suits up once again. The episode then sees Matt charging over the roofs of New York City and into Muse's lair where he's been draining Angela's blood.

Muse and Daredevil get into a brutal fight, and fans have been loving the superhero's return to screens. The fact it is overlaid with Wilson Fisk embracing his Kingpin nature once again, too, has led to some praise from viewers.

"Cross cutting between Matt and Fisk as they finally give into their violent natures and let loose with more anger than we've ever seen from them hits like CRACK, what an insane way to end an episode," wrote one on Twitter, while another added: "This might be my all time favorite fight scene!!! ITS SO FUCKING GOOD."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"The score kicking in right when Daredevil finally makes his grand return OH MY GOD THIS IS SO PEAK," added another on Twitter while fourth simply shared a gif calling the episode six ending "pure cinema".

There was a lot of love too for Matt's throwaway line. "Matt Murdock saying 'Fuck It' here is genuinely one of the best lines in Comic Book Movie history," wrote another viewer on Twitter. Posting on Reddit, one user agreed, adding: "I love how instead of a big reveal for the lead up all season to Matt putting on the suit, we just got a 'f—k it'."

Meanwhile, a third added on Reddit: "He fully blacked out. The second he said 'f**k it' I knew he going punisher level of no fucks given". It's fair to say, people are happy that Red is back in the suit – and with just three more episodes to go, it will be exciting to see where this leads him.

