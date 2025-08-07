Wednesday and Daredevil: Born Again actor says Marvel is so secretive he had no idea he was even auditioning for Marvel villain Muse

Hunter Doohan, who plays Wednesday's monstrous villain Tyler and serial killer Muse in Daredevil: Born Again, has compared the secrecy surrounding Netflix and Marvel productions. Frankly, there was only ever going to be one winner.

"That one was just one audition. We talked about Netflix being kind of tight-lipped – Marvel is that times 1000," Doohan told IndieWire of the process behind joining the MCU Disney Plus series.

"I didn’t know the character. I think I might have not even known the show when I did the first audition. And then it was only when I got the offer to do it that I found out everything that was actually going to happen. Then I got to do a Zoom with the showrunners and find out more after we accepted."

Throughout the course of Born Again, a series of bloody murals cropped up over Hell's Kitchen. Doohan appeared early in the show's run, unmasked and asking therapist Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) for help. That later manifested itself as Muse kidnapping her, before he was confronted by Daredevil and shot multiple times in the chest by Heather.

Dead doesn't always mean dead in the realm of comic book universes, however. That's something Doohan – who has a major role to play in the Wednesday season 2, part 1 ending – is acutely aware of when discussing a possible return.

"I would love that. That character was so fun," Doohan admitted.

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 wrapped in July, with Jessica Jones actor Krysten Ritter poised to make a comeback. The Disney Plus series is slated to release in 2026.

