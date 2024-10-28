We have some bad news about your favorite Agatha All Along characters, as the creator says death is "permanent" in the Marvel show

Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 7 ahead!

Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer has confirmed that the characters that have met their end in the show aren't coming back.

"What I want to say is that this is a show about death. We actually have the character of Death in our show. I am interested in that conversation, and I am fascinated by how death is used in the comic space and in the MCU," Schaeffer told Variety.

As we've seen in Marvel movies, the dead do not always stay dead. When people were taken by the Blip, they came back after five years. When Bucky Barnes fell to his death in Captain America: The First Avenger, he popped back up in the sequel. Deadpool and Wolverine recently made fun of this trope with Deadpool hoping to dig up an alive Wolverine – only to be met with his adamantium skeleton. Schaeffer, however, says this is not the case in her WandaVision spin-off.

"Personally, I feel that when a person dies, you can still talk to them and feel them, and they can still be in your lives. But death is immutable. It is permanent. With this show, we wanted to pay respect to that. So this a more earnest and grave conversation about death than maybe you would find in another superhero project."

In Agatha All Along episode 7, Lillia (Patti LuPone) draws The Tower in reverse (and any Tarot card reader knows that the card is bad enough when not reversed.) Lilia knows that her death is imminent, and she ushers the coven out of the castle before plunging onto the ceiling full of swords along with the Salem Seven.

Added Schaeffer: "Yeah, the Salem Seven are dead. They’re off the board in our show, is what I will say. Lilia has saved everybody."

Not counting the Salem Seven, this brings our death toll in the series up to three, with the first two being Mrs. Hart and Alice. We can only imagine that more loss is to come.

