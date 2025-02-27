The wait for X-Men '97 season 2 will be longer than expected, with Marvel executive confirming a 2026 release window
X-Men '97 will return in 2026
One of the standouts of Marvel television over the past few years has been X-Men '97 – but the wait for more will be longer than expected.
The show, which debuted in 2024, has already been confirmed for a third season, and season 2 has been in production for months. You'd be forgiven, then, for expecting a 2025 release for X-Men '97 season 2.
"Season 2 of X-Men '97 is going to be in '26," Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum told Collider. "We're working on it now. It's exciting. That world of the '90s is just… I can't believe they let me make it. I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school. So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place."
As for season 3, Matthew Chancey, writer and producer on What If, is on writing duties, replacing original showrunner Beau DeMayo (who parted ways with Marvel before season 1 aired).
"Right now, we are still working on X-Men '97 season 2. It's coming together amazingly, and the scripts for season 3 are insane," Winderbaum recently teased.
"That is certainly scratching the X-Men itch for me on television. And there is an X-Men feature in development right now, so that is the focus of X-Men currently."
While you wait for X-Men '97 season 2, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's in store.
