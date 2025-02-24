Marvel exec teases what's next for the X-Men, including a movie in active development and "insane" X-Men '97 season 3 scripts

Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum has an update on the X-Men's on-screen future – and confirmed that a movie is in the works.

"Right now, we are still working on X-Men '97 season 2. It's coming together amazingly, and the scripts for season 3 are insane," Winderbaum, who's Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, told Screen Rant.

"That is certainly scratching the X-Men itch for me on television. And there is an X-Men feature in development right now, so that is the focus of X-Men currently."

X-Men '97 debuted on Disney Plus last year and is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, which aired between 1992 and 1997. X-Men '97 season 2, which Winderbaum has previously hinted will include two new X-teams, is in production right now, and the third season is currently in development.

As for an X-Men movie, we've seen mutants in a couple of MCU projects already thanks to Beast's cameo in The Marvels post-credits scene and Deadpool and Wolverine's crossover with the main timeline. Kevin Feige previously said that the X-Men would be an "important part" of the MCU's future after Avengers: Secret Wars arrives in 2027, so we may have to wait a while before we see Professor X and co.'s return to the big screen in earnest.

Next up for the MCU, though, is Daredevil: Born Again, which arrives on Disney Plus on March 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows still to come as part of Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.