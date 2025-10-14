Paul Bettany says his Marvel show VisionQuest is set "a year or so" after the events of WandaVision

VisionQuest star Paul Bettany has revealed that his new Marvel show is set around one year after the events of WandaVision.

"You pick up Vision's story, it's about a year or so later," Bettany told Rotten Tomatoes at NYCC. "And White Vision, you'll remember, was given all of Red Vision's memories, including the memories from within the Hex. And he is struggling to feel them, connect with the memories. He understands them intellectually but he's wanting to feel those memories, and that is part of the journey of the show."

WandaVision, which was released back in 2021, ended with White Vision flying away to an unknown location with all his new memories, given to him by the version of Vision living in Wanda Maximoff's Hex in Westview. Wanda, meanwhile, was next seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she seemingly died.

"It’s about intergenerational trauma… fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are," Bettany has previously said of VisionQuest.

Along with Bettany, the rest of the cast includes James Spader returning as Ultron, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, and Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H. Plus, James D'Arcy will return as Jarvis, and Ruaridh Mollica will play Thomas Shepherd, AKA one of Wanda and Vision's sons.

VisionQuest will be released in 2026. Next up for Marvel is Wonder Man, which arrives next January. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.